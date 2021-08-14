Two IAS, IPS officers posted in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: The Appointments Committee on Cabinet has approved inter-cadre deputation of two IAS and IPS officers to Jammu and Kashmir and extended tenure of two IAS officers, who are already on deputation to the Union Territory.

Vivek Bhardwaj, an IAS officer of 1990 batch of West Bengal cadre has been granted inter-cadre deputation to AGMUT cadre (Jammu and Kashmir segment) initially for a period of two years in relaxation of the policy as a special case.

The ACC has also approved inter-cadre deputation of Manipur cadre IPS officer Lakshay Sharma to AGMUT (UT of J&K) initially for three years.

The Committee has extended inter-cadre deputation of Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer, an IAS officer of Uttarakhand cadre of 2009 batch to AGMUT (Jammu and Kashmir segment) for another period of two years beyond October 3, 2021.

The ACC has granted two years extension to inter-cadre deputation of Syed Sehrish Asgar, an IAS officer of 2013 batch of Punjab cadre to AGMUT (Jammu and Kashmir segment) beyond June 10, 2021.