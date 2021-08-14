Delegation of specially abled persons meets JKCA Sub-committee members

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 14: A delegation of specially abled persons, led by Javed Ahmad Tak, Honorary chairman of Humanity Welfare Organisation today met with Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association Sub-committee members including Sunil Sethi and Mithun Manhas and Majid Dar at JKCA office at Sher-e-Kashmir International Stadium Sonwar, here today.

Shafat Ahmad Sofi, Showkat Ahmad Lone, Feroz Ahmad Bhat and Abdul Hameed Itoo were part of the delegation.

The delegation raised various demands before the Sub-committee including registration of Blind Cricketers Association, Wheelchair Cricketers Association and Deaf Cricketers Association of J&K, creation of accessibility in all Stadiums so that spectators and players with disabilities can watch and participate in all sorts of cricket events.

The delegation also demanded to identify a cricket pitch at a centrally located place of Srinagar where cricket events for cricketers with disabilities will be organised and also create a mechanism to introduce sign language commentary through LCD and other electronic gadgets.

Sunil Sethi, member JKCA assured the delegation that positive steps will be taken for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the cricket sport and promised that they will discuss with BCCI for providing registration to the cricketers with bench mark disabilities along with financial help will be provided to minimise their disabilities.

Meanwhile, the delegation also met with Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull at her office Bakshi Stadium Srinagar and discussed inaccessibility of sports infrastructure including Indoor halls, Stadium for persons with disabilities.

The Secretary assured that all steps will be taken to accommodate persons with disabilities in all types of sports events and ensured their participation by removing all sorts of barriers.