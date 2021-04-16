Two days seminar on ‘Community Policing’ commences

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 16: Two days seminar on ‘Community Policing’ commenced in the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy here.

The objectives of the seminar is to examine the elements of community policing–its importance, concept and implementation, to explore best practices in community policing, sharing personal experience with reference to community Policing and to identify steps to be taken for improving community policing. Nineteen officers of the rank SI to SSP participated in the seminar.

Sujit Kumar, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range inaugurated the seminar. In his inaugural address he stressed need for organizational philosophy mantra necessary for community participation, problem solving, behavioural change, recognition of rights of public and police-public interface to tide over trust deficit. It shall remained endeavour of police to come up to the expectation of general public by way of good conduct and prompt delivery under all circumstances, he added.

The perspective of evolution of police pre and post British rule was also discussed threadbare.

The participants were advised to consider community policing as inseparable organ of police functioning.

The inauguration of the course was attended by Mohan Lal, SSP, Assistant Director (Outdoor/Indoor), Vinay Kumar, SSP, Assistant Director (Administration), Suraj Singh, DySP (R&D/Adm. Officer) (Course Director), KK Sharma DySP (Q), Ramesh Kataria, DySP (S)/ Private Secretary, Sunmati Gupta, DySP (Outdoor) SKPA Udhampur and other faculty members of the Academy.