Major surgeries initiated at MCH Hospital Gandhi Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 16: Maternal and Child Health (MCH) designated COVID Hospital Gandhi Nagar GMC Jammu, made four operation theatres fully functional today.

With initiatives and directions of Financial Commissioner Atal Dulloo, the MCH Hospital Gandhi Nagar was made COVID Hospital and the first patients admitted in June 2020 and till date more than 700 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged. Sufficient machinery and equipments have been provided by MD Dr Yash paul Sharma JKMSCL J&K.

For the last few months under the leadership of Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma, Principal & Dean GMC & AH’s Jammu, the Govt. Medical College administration has worked tirelessly to make MCH fully functional. Multiple meetings and rounds were held wherein Medical Supdt SMGS, Medical Supdt MCH Gandhinagar, Head Of Departments of Anaesthesia, Gynae & Obstetrics, Pediatrics, Surgery, Orthopedics, ENT, Medicine etc along with Executive Engineers of PWD, Electrical and Mechanical Jammu took regular initiatives to make the hospital fully functional.

On Friday, three major operation were done at MCH by Department of Surgery, Department of Obst. And Gynae and by Department of Orthopedics.

The first case operated was of post burn contracture of a 45 year male. The second case was operated by Gynae team of Lower segment Caesarean section commonly called as caesarean section done on a 25 Year female. Third and fourth cases were operated by orthopedics team.

Surgery team was led by HoD Surgery Dr. Noor Ali, Dr. Ratnakar Sharma, Dr. Kailash Singh, Dr. Javed and Dr. Sharang.

Anesthesia team was Led by HoD Anesthesia Dr. Samriti Gulati, Dr. Rajesh Mahajan, Dr. Sanam, Dr. Neelam, Dr. Mubadil and Dr. Abhilash Gupta.

Gynae team by headed by HoD Dr. Jyoti Hak, Dr. Baba Ram, Dr. Rishu and Dr. Kamakshi, incharge Gynae theaters SMGS Pawan.

Orthopedics team was lead by Dr. Sanjeev Gupta, Dr. Rashid, Dr Zubaid, Dr. Aamir and Dr. Nitish.

Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma, Principal took a post operative round of hospital and met all operated patients, While Dr Manoj Chalotra Medical Supdt SMGS & Dr Arun Sharma, Medical Superintendent MCH Gandhi Nagar were present. Later Dr Shashi Sharma, also visited Govt Hospital Gandhinagar Jammu (Health) personally to thank Dr Indra Butyal, Medical Superintendent for collaboration in getting the surgeries done and also hoped for future collaboration especially for Blood Bank Services and Diagnostics etc.

Other hospital staff of MCH also coordinated in the operations including Dr Krishan Kumar MO incharge, Mamta Sharma Sr Staff Nurse, Pooja Nair incharge Nursing, Romi Sharma Infection Control Nurse, Anamika Sr Staff Nurse, Raj kumari Jr Staff Nurse, Usman Dr Staff Nurse, Dilshada Sr Staff Nurse, Sumeet Sharma Anaesthesia Asstt, Deepali Staff Nurse and anil NO.