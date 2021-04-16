Secy Information reviews progress of DIPR

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Apr 16: A meeting was chaired today by Secretary, Information and Technical and Higher Education, Padma Angmo, to review the progress of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Leh.

The main objective of the meeting was to review the work carried out by DIPR Leh in the first quarter of the year 2021 and plan for the next quarter.

A presentation on DIPR’s achievements and activities was given to Secretary Information.

While appreciating the tasks accomplished by the DIPR in the first quarter, Secretary Information briefed the DIPR team about the interventions directed by the LG, RK Mathur which included effective communication for promoting COVID appropriate behaviour and readiness for COVID vaccination besides organising a Film Festival to promote local Film makers. She also said that the DIPR shall be strengthened by being provided more resources in terms of human resource and latest equipment.

The team also ideated on the revival of the district newsletter Phonya, starting a Youtube Channel, DIPR website, Photo Exhibition and promoting local Theatre.

The staff of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Leh, attended the meeting. The review meeting with DIPR Kargil is scheduled next month in Kargil.