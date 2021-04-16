Shiv Sena opposes converting Yatra base camp into Covid center

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 16: Shiv Sena Bala Saheb Thackeray J&K unit has opposed the plan of J&K administration to make Amarnath Yatra base camp at Bhagwati Nagar a COVID center.

The Shiv Sena has also expressed concern over deteriorating condition of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Addressing a press conference here today, Shiv Sena J&K president, Manish Sahni appealed the government to reconsider its proposal of converting Amarnath base camp into COVID centre.

He appealed J&K LG to issue directions to the concerned authorities and agencies to expedite the repair and restoration work on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Sahni said that stretch from Udhampur to Banihal has been causing more problems and the same needs to be transformed into all weather road.

Those present during the press conference were president Women Wing, Meenakshi Chhibber, general secretary, Vikas Bakshi, G.I Singh, secretary, Balwant Singh, Bodhraj, women secretary, Geeta Lakhotra, Meena Kumari, Rajesh Handa, Dimple and Ashish Bali.