Mayor releases ‘Durga Stuti’ album

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 16: Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Chander Mohan Gupta here today released album ‘Durga Stuti’ (Dogri).

Sohail Kazmi, senior journalist; former Deputy Director Door Darshan, Madam Anjali Sharma; Dr. Anil Kumar, Deepak Kumar, renowned Singer and founder of ‘Kishore Daa Fan Club’ J&K; Sunil Prajapati, Social Activist/BJP OBC Morcha; Swami Suchetananad Ji Maharaj, Swami Sukarmanand Ji Maharaj and others were also present on the occasion.

A simple function was organized in this regard in a very simple manner keeping in view the Corona pandemic. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor hailed the album team members of ‘Durga Stuti’ and said that they worked hard with full dedication and as a team in launching this religious album especially in Dorgi language.

He appealed to the people of Jammu to come forward & support local artists at all the platforms so that their work can be brought into mainstream.