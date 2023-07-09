Two-day National Tribal Festival concludes at Gulmarg

Excelsior Correspondent

GULMARG, July 9: The two days ‘National Tribal Festival’ concluded today at world famous tourist resort Gulmarg .

The concluding ceremony of the grand event was attended by Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Dr. Naval Jit Kapoor; Secretary Tribal Affairs J&K, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, senior officers of Tribal Welfare departments from various states of the country, officers and officials of TRIFED besides large number of locals also participated in the event.

In his concluding remarks at the event, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary expressed his gratitude to all the participating tribes, volunteers, and participants for their enthusiastic participation and support for the festival. He emphasized on the significance of preserving and promoting tribal cultures as an integral part of our nation’s cultural fabric. “It serves as a reminder of the richness and diversity that exists within our country’s tribal landscape”, Dr. Shahid said.

The two day festival witnessed bunch of the tribal talents from different states of the country with involvement of local artists, displaying their skills in front of huge crowd. Troupes comprising of various tribal artists and dancers mesmerized the audience with the thrilling performances.

The festival witnessed a grand celebration of cultural diversity and heritage that captivated attendees from all walks of life. The event also showcased the vibrant tapestry of tribal traditions, arts, music, and culinary delights.

With the support of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the National Tribal Festival had brought together more than 10 States/UTs from across the country, creating a platform for indigenous communities to share their rich cultural heritage. The festival aimed to foster understanding, appreciation, and respect for tribal customs and ways of life.

Throughout the festival, visitors were immersed in a colourful mosaic of tribal artistry. Traditional dance performances, mesmerizing music, and captivating performances transported attendees into the enchanting world of the participating tribes.

Artisans and craftsmen of TRIFED from various States and UTs including Arunachal Pradesh, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh etc, showcased their intricate handiwork, offering visitors a chance to witness and purchase unique, culturally significant creations.

During the festival, TRIFED also undertook a massive drive to empanel the artisans of Jammu & Kashmir who also attended the exhibition and displayed their products.

The main highlight of the National Tribal Festival was the cultural exchange programme, where attendees had the chance to engage directly with the tribal representatives. These sessions provided valuable insights into the tribes’ customs, beliefs, and rituals, fostering cross-cultural understanding and appreciation.