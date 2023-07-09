Amarnath Yatra: DGP, FC Home take stock of arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, accompanied by Financial Commissioner Home (ACS), RK Goyal, today took stock of Shri Amarnathji Yatra arrangements at Panjtarni transit camp. ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar also accompanied the officers.

The officers later visited Baltal and Neegrath where they took stock of security arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of yatra in a meeting with the officers of all the forces and agencies. They also enquired about the facilities like tent and langars at the transit camp.

Later the visiting officers were briefed about the disaster management and rescue measures adopted for the smooth and hassle-free yatra by the officers deployed on different duties. They expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made particularly related to medical, cleanliness, and security needs of the yatris.

A press statement said that the DGP directed the officers deployed for yatra duties to ensure smooth conduct of the yatra. He stressed for providing all assistance and support to the yatris. He emphasized upon officers to ensure that SOPs are being adhered to in letter and spirit. He directed them to avoid congestion at the camp to avoid inconvenience to the yatris.

He further asked the officers to remain extra vigilant to ensure that safety and security of the yatris is not compromised.

The visiting officers appreciated the role of MRTs of Police and other forces that have assisted and rescued a number of yatris at various difficult locations. They also complimented various camp commanders, officers of various police and civil wings for all the measures and arrangements made during the yatra thus far.

At the langar site, the officers enquired from the yatris themselves about the facilities provided to them and expressed satisfaction over the entire arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Camp Director Sher Singh, Commandant ITBP Parminder Singh, 7 Para Major Mohit, Incharge Transit Camp Panjtarni SP Munish Kumar and other officers.

Later, the DGP and FC Home visited Neelgrath and Baltal to review the services and facilities at helipad at the camp.