Several delegations call on LG Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 9: A delegation comprising candidates, who have appeared in Subordinate Services Recruitment Board (SSRB) examinations for the post of Junior Pharmacist, led by Nazia Kausar called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), at Raj Niwas. Advisor to LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal was present in the meeting.

Nazia requested LG to consider only registered pharmacists for the post of Junior Pharmacist advertised by SSRB.

LG stated that equal opportunity has to be given to both registered as well as non-registered pharmacists who meet the eligibility criteria for the post of junior pharmacist.

Zangdol Wangmo from Garkhon accompanied by Kunzes Angmo also called on the LG.

Kunzes informed LG that Zangdol is an orphan, who is both hearing and speech impaired. She also apprised LG of the problem in Zangdol’s eye. She further informed LG that Zangdol cleared her Class 12 exam but could not seek admission to a good deaf and dumb college in India due to financial constraints.

Kunzes informed LG that there is a good deaf and dumb sign language institute in Bengaluru where Zangdol wants to enrol and requested for financial assistance in this regard.

LG assured all possible assistance for the education/ training of Zangdol and instructed Dr Pawan Kotwal to look into the matter.

SDE Planning, BSNL, Ravinder called on the LG.

LG inquired about the status of BSNL Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) Connectivity and 4G Saturation project by BSNL. Expressing his dissatisfaction over the delay in the progress of the project in Ladakh, he instructed Ravinder to inform the higher authorities of the BSNL JK Circle to give a presentation on the status of the project at the earliest.