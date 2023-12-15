Two-day Coordination Comm meet of RSS to discuss prevailing situation in UT

Chugh, Sood to attend BJP workshop today

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Dec 15: To deliberate over prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and next year Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is holding Coordination Committee meeting of its all sister organizations here tomorrow evening.

According to sources, the two day -long meeting which will begin tomorrow evening will culminate in the afternoon of December 17. It among others will be attended by the Seh Sarkariva (additional general secretary) of Sangh, Dr Krishan Gopal who will reach here tomorrow besides, BJP leaders including party national general secretary Iincharge J&K and Ladakh UTs,Tarun Chugh, co-in charge J&K, Ashish Sood, RSS Pranth Pracharak, Rupesh Kumar and heads of all sister organisations of Sangh.

According to sources, Chugh and Sood will also attend the BJP’s workshop on Vishwakarma Yojna here tomorrow which was recently announced by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The one -day workshop will be held at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar which among party’s J&K president, Ravinder Raina, general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul, party general secretaries, Dr D K Manyal, Vibodh Gupta and Sunil Sharma will also be attended by other senior leaders, UT office bearers, district presidents and general secretaries, Morcha heads and Prabharis including OBC Morcha leaders from all over UT led by its president, Sunil Prajapati.

Sources said Coordination Committee (Samanavaya meeting) of RSS will be attended by all sister organizations of the Sangh including BJP senior leaders. The meeting besides, discussing the prevailing political situation in the UT will also deliberate over the coming Lok Sabha elections in J&K.

Sources said in view of the Supreme Court directives of holding early Assembly elections in J&K and BJP being in an upbeat mood after the recent landslide victory in three Assembly elections of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the meeting may also deliberate over and seek opinion of the leaders of all sister organizations on holding of overdue Assembly elections in the UT with next year’s Lok Sabha poll.

Sources said, however, holding of Assembly poll along with the Lok Sabha elections in next April -May will finally be decided by the party in its national office bearers meeting at New Delhi on December 22 and 23.

Sources said as the Assembly poll of four States including Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim are to be held with Lok Sabha elections next year, the issue of J&K Assembly elections will also come up for deliberations in this meeting, sources added.

Sources said as a run up to next Lok Sabha elections during two days, Sangh Coordination Committee meeting beginning tomorrow, thrust will be made on more cooperation and coordination among all sister organizations of RSS. The meeting will also discuss the shortcomings if any and stress will be given to all participants to intensify their activities in overcoming them, sources added.

They said in tomorrow’s BJP workshop, the participants will be apprised about the benefits of PM’s Vishwakarma Yojna for which Rs 13,000 crore have been earmarked for the entire nation. The workshop will be followed by five days registration camp which will be attended by the people dealing with different trades all over UT, sources added.

They said 40,000 families under the scheme are registered all over J&K. During five days training programme, they will be paid Rs 500 as stipend per day besides, diploma. Moreover, they will get tool kit for Rs 15,000 free of cost, they added.

During the five days training programme, the participants will be informed about the new and latest technology to be used in their skills for better results, sources said.

They said that the people who will undergo the Registration will be paid Rs three lakh loan without guarantee by the Government. In the first installment they will be paid Rs one lakh as loan which the party has to return within one and a half years with Rs 5000 as interest. This will be followed by balance payment of Rs two lakh which too is to be returned in two had half years with an interest of Rs 10,000, they added.

They said this way a person applying for availing the loan under the scheme has to pay an interest of Rs 15,000 for Rs three lakh loan granted by Government in four years period. Sources said that 20 traditional traders have been identified under the Vishwakarma Yojna and all districts of J&K have been brought under its purview.

Sources said besides, the BJP will also hold an office bearers meeting later tomorrow to discuss the strategy for the coming Lok Sabha poll, implementation of various Modi Government schemes, impact of Viksit Bharat Yatra and preparations for birthday of former Prime Minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee falling on December 25 and other party programmes.