2 shops burgled

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Dec 15: Theft incident was reported in two shops during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Poonch which has been recorded in CCTV.

One of the shops owner Sadaqat Ali Mir said that locals called me today in the morning to inform that the locks of my shop were broken, i came and checked that cash along with goods were taken away by the theives, while another shopkeeper said that at about 1:30 AM in the night there was some sound of shutter, we came out and saw two persons who ran away but they had already broken the shutter and cash drawer, takes away about 7 thousand rupees from that.

Station House Officer inspector Deepak Pathania when contacted said that Police have registered the case and the cognizance of the matter has been taken up to nab the theives.