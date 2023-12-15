IAS officer posted in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Dec 15: Government today ordered posting of an IAS officer in the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh.

As per an order issued in this regard, Romi Singh Donk, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Zanskar, Kargil with immediate effect, thereby relieving Sonam Dorjey, Tehsildar Zanskar of the additional charge of the post.

Romil Singh Donk joined the administration on December 11, 2023 pursuant to an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.