2 women thieves caught red handed

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Dec 15: A group of two women thieves was caught red handed while stealing the Gold ornaments of a woman at Main Bazar here, today.

During past few months a gang of women thieves were active and targeted nearly a dozen of women with cash and Gold from their purse during marketing in shops. Today when a woman noticed them of tampering with her purse and two women who stole the Golden ornaments from her purse, she became alert and immediately caught hold of the thief with stolen golden ornaments.

A police team rushed to the spot and arrested them and shifted them to Women Police Station. The thieves were identified as Sonia age 30 years, wife of Vishal of village Gulgari district Rajghanj MP at present near Railway Station Vijaypur in district Samba and Mahima, 18, daughter of Chander Singh. After that both the lady thieves were handed over to Police Station Kathua for further legal proceedings and action.