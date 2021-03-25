One CRPF personnel martyred, 3 injured in Lawaypora terror attack

SRINAGAR: Terrorists attacked a convoy of CRPF personnel in Lawaypora, on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday. One CRPF jawans were martyred and another three suffered severe injuries, J&K Inspector General (IG) Vijay Kumar said.

“Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) involved in this attack,” IG Vijay Kumar said.

Initial inputs indicate that a group of Terrorists opened fire at a CRPF convoy in Lawaypora area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district. The incident took place at the Lawaypora Main Chowk.

The deceased officer has been identified as sub-inspector Manga Ram Dev Barman. The injured are constables Nazim Ali, Jaganath Ray and Ashok Kumar.

Four CRPF jawans suffered bullet wounds and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where one of them succumbed. Another three jawans are undergoing treatment.

Security forces have cordoned off the area of Lawaypora in a bid to apprehend the Terrorists.