Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar open for general public, tourists

SRINAGAR: In Jammu and Kashmir, Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar was thrown open for the general public and tourists from today.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmed Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. The Tulip Garden in Srinagar is a spectrum of colours featuring lakhs of tulips which have blossomed in the lap of Zabarwan Hills along the banks of world famous Dal Lake in Srinagar city. Large number of tourists were seen visiting the majestic garden today, to enjoy the beauty of nature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet has urged the people to visit Jammu and Kashmir and enjoy the scenic Tulip Garden Festival in Srinagar where 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties are in full bloom nowadays. Mr Modi has also not missed to convey the hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, adequate measures have been taken by the Union Territory administration of Jammu and Kashmir.

It has been decided that no visitor shall be allowed to enter the garden without mandatory face-masks and all other Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have to be necessarily followed by the visitors in letter and spirit, in an effort to keep at bay the spread of the carona pandemic. It is worthwhile to mention that Badaam Wari Garden has already been thrown open on 21st of this month for the general public which is currently witnessing an almond bloom all around and mesmerising the people visiting over there. (AGENCY)