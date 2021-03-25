Civil Services candidates given option to change Centre during Pandemic: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also In-Charge DoPT, today informed the Rajya Sabha that the Civil Services Exam (CSE) candidates were given option to change the Examination Centre during the COVID Pandemic.

In reply to a question, the Minister stated that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had provided this special provision considering the constraints that some of the candidates might have to face in the wake of pandemic related restrictions, lockdown, etc. The UPSC, therefore, for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2020 on 4th October 2020 gave an option to change the Examination Centre so that candidates who had moved to a different location before or during the COVID pandemic could also appear for the examinations.

Dr. Jitendra Singh in his reply further noted that for recruitment to Central posts, the Recruiting Agencies such as the UPSC have been making necessary arrangements for conduct of exams in a safe manner, considering the COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols. As far as the recruitment in different States/UT governments is concerned, it is left to the respective governments of the State/UT to take a call.

At the same time, the Minister ruled out the need for increasing the maximum age limit for recruitment to various categories of posts under the Central Government. He stated that the need does not arise for an increase in the age limit on account of pandemic or lockdown.

Pertinent to mention that the upper age limit for taking the Civil Services Exam for the General category is 32 years with the maximum attempts allowed being six. For the OBC category, this age limit is further extended by three years up to 35 years and the number of attempts allowed is nine. For SC/ST Category, the upper age limit is 37 years with maximum number of attempts being unlimited.

In addition, for a Divyang candidate of any category, ten extra attempts are allowed in addition to the number of attempts otherwise permissible in the respective category to which he or she belongs.