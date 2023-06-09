Two Cattle Smugglers Detained Under PSA In J&K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Jun 9: Two persons were arrested Friday for their alleged involvement in cattle smuggling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

The duo identified as Ishtiaq Ahmed and Atta Mohd were also slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA), they said.

A police team detained them after conducting a raid in the Chatroo area. Kishtwar District Magistrate has also issued an order to book them under PSA for their repeated involvement in cattle smuggling cases, officials said.

The accused were involved in several other crimes as well, including attempted murder, snatching and those registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act, they said.

They were active for a long time and involved in multiple FIRs of cattle smuggling registered at different police stations in the district. The accused were kept under surveillance and ultimately detained, officials added. (Agencies)