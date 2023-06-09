Traffic Halted After Landslide In J&K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, June 9: The Sarthal-Kishtwar road was closed for vehicular movement after a landslide in the Hasti area of Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the morning when a massive rock rolled down the hill and blocked the road, they added.

However, no casualty was reported, the officials said, adding that work to clear the road is underway.

The road stretch daily caters to around 20,000 people in the region.