Independence Day | Two big challenges before the country- corruption and nepotism: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, AUG 15: PM says ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ has begun and everybody’s effort is required to bring results. Calls for ‘Team India’, to take the country forward

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the ninth consecutive time, Mr. Modi offered tributes to a galaxy of freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, Jawaharlal Nehru among others.

In India, where people are fighting poverty, we need to fight against corruption with all our might. Corruption and nepotism might come in the way of what the country should achieve in the next 25 years, Mr. Modi said.

In line with the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wear a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail for his 76th Independence Day look.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.

PM says ‘Azadi ka Amrti Mahotsav’ has begun and everybody’s effort is required to bring results, calls for ‘Team India’

PM says ‘Azadi ka Amrti Mahotsav’ has begun and everybody’s effort required to bring results, calls for ‘Team India’. “Resolving anew we must begin the Amrit Kaal of independence,” he says.

He ends the speech, calling for the country’s collective efforts.

PM thanks Constitution framers, says the goal is same

“I want to thank our Constitution framers, who have given us the federal structure that provides us with a way ahead. Our ways may be different but the aim is not,” Mr. Modi says.

“We must have Cooperative Competitive Federalism. Over and above cooperative federalism,” he says

In India, where people are fighting poverty, we need to fight against corruption with all our might: PM Modi

In India, where people are fighting poverty, we need to fight against corruption with all our might. Corruption and nepotism might come in the way of what the country should achieve in the next 25 years, Mr. Modi says.

“In the last 8 years through Direct Benefit Transfers, we have prevented nearly ₹2 lakh crores that used to fall into the wrong hands. We are trying to create a situation where what has been looted by the corrupt is returned to the country. We are entering a decisive phase of the war against corruption. Corruption is hollowing out the country like termites, I will fight against it. I need the country’s blessings and cooperation to win this war,” he says.

We need to be alert against corrupt as well as corruption, he says. “The situation is such that some people despite being in jail, convicted of corruption, were still socially accepted and extolled. Till that social acceptance is not removed then corruption will not fully go away,” he adds.

PM Modi raises concern over ‘parivaarvaad’ (nepotism), and says there are some people concerned about protecting their ill-gotten wealth. “When I speak of nepotism, I don’t just speak of politics. The tendency of politics has seeped into every institution and sector of society. This directly affects talent in our country. We must create awareness against such nepotism in every institution,” he says.

Dynastic politics is only for the benefit of the dynasty, not the country, he says. “Therefore, we must rid the country of nepotistic thinking and push it towards a merit-based society.”

The PM says it’s his constitutional duty to fight nepotism. “We saw in the recently concluded sports events we did well. It’s not that we didn’t have talent earlier, but transparent selection bereft of nepotism has led to Indian scoring medals,” he says.

PM Modi gives a call for “Jai Anusandhan” to promote innovation in India during ‘Azadi ka Amrit mahotsav’

“We remember Lal Bahadur Shastri who said ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’, Vajpayee who said ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Jai Vigyan’. We add one more value, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan (innovation),” PM Modi says.

Revolutionary changes coming in the health sector through digital technology, he says. “Digital transformation will reach every village, and over four lakh digital entrepreneurs are being prepared in India’s villages. “This movement to digital India is a symbol of three revolutions – in education, health and in agriculture,” he says.

India’s ‘techade’ is here, with 5G, chip manufacturing, we are bringing revolution through Digital India to grassroots, he adds. Digital movement with the production of semiconductors, 5G and optical fibre show strength in education, health, change in common man’s lives, he says.

Capabilities of small farmers, small industrialists & traders among others are guaranteed to a capable India, he says.

In every field, police, research, sports or the battlefield – India’s women are forging ahead and will be contributing more than their share in the next 25 years – we must concentrate on providing opportunities to our daughters, the returns on this will be astounding, he says, “Our daughters will accelerate our path to our goals.”

PM salutes armed forces in his I-Day speech

PM Modi commends forces for taking forward ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. PM stresses on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, calls for need to take it forward as ‘Jan Andolan’

“We must push ahead with “aatmanirbhar Bharat” which is a social agenda rather than just of the government.

Saluting the armed forces, PM Modi says, “For the first time in 75 years, a made-in-India gun has been used for a ceremonial gun salute from Red Fort. Our Jawans should list 300 items which we should stop importing from abroad.”

“I salute children who are saying no to imported toys; when a 5-year-old says ‘no videshi’, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ runs through his veins,” he adds.

Through PLI schemes, we are becoming a manufacturing powerhouse of the world; people are coming to India to ‘Make in India’, he says. “When Our Brahmos is exported to the world who is not proud, he asks. “Continuing, he says, “Our Vande Bharat train is also in demand, and we must become energy self-sufficient.”

PM Modi calls upon the private sector to play a key role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, saying India can make for the world. “Organic farming is also a route to Atma Nirbharta as it can bring down Fertiliser costs. Green jobs are also opening up. The space sector has seen the most progressive space policy being in place in India. I call on the private sector to provide the world with goods, which is also a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he says.

Every citizen should work for goals of the nation: PM

Mr. Modi emphasises the duties of the citizens, and says, “The government has its duties, like providing round-the-clock electricity but every citizen also should do his/her best to save power. If such a view is taken by citizens, then we can reach our goals sooner.”

“We must also resolve, on the birth anniversary of Maharishi Aurobindo, just how long we will depend on other countries,” he adds.

When we are connected to our roots, then only can we fly high: PM Modi

Experience shows once we take resolve we fulfil our goals, and we should not try to imitate others. “When we are connected to our roots, then only can we fly high; and when we fly high, we will provide solutions to the entire world.

“Even in the domestic sphere to foster unity, one need to implement gender equality,” he says.

“I cannot keep away from expressing my inner pain- which is, for whatever reason we have developed a distortion in our behaviour and our values in everyday life we insult our women. We must root this out from our society, behaviour, and language. The honour of women is going to be one of the biggest resources for the development of our country,” he says. Respect for Women is important pillar for India’s growth, we need to support our ‘Nari Shakti’, he adds.

Equality cornerstone of India’s progress; we need to make sure we are united through mantra of “India first”, he says.

Success of Digital India, startups has been driven by youth from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, he adds.

PM Modi says we know how to love nature

Nature is a pivotal part of India’s heritage, we already have traditions and practices that will help in combating climate change, Mr. Modi says.

“We are a nation that knows how to live with nature, love it,” he says.

“When we speak of an environmentally friendly lifestyle, we have all the resources to go ahead- like the ubiquity of millets, which the world is discovering now. We have a lot to share with the world – when people speak of individual stress world remembers Yoga,” he says.

NEP takes into account national mind of stakeholders: PM

From renewable energy to better infrastructure for medical education, India has improved on every front, PM says.

“The New Education Policy (NEP) is one that takes into account the national mind, of every stakeholder in the country,” he says.

Sometimes our talent is restricted by language barriers, we need to be proud of every language in our country. “We must respect every language of our country,” he says

PM Modi calls for moving forward with 5 pledges to fulfil freedom fighters’ dreams by 2047

PM Modi calls for moving forward with 5 pledges to fulfil freedom fighters’ dreams by 2047. He says the five pledges for 2047 are –having developed India, removing any sign of servility, pride in heritage, unity & fulfilling our duties. “We must work on Panch Praan (resolve): 1. Country will take on big aims like developed India. 2. We must not suffer even a scintilla of a colonised mind. 3. We must be proud of our heritage. 4. Unity and unified purpose. 5. The duties of citizens (including PMs, CMs) to work for the country,” he says.

When there is stability in governance, and fast decision-making, the spirit of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ prevails for the nation’s development, he adds.

“When dreams are big, when resolves are big, the effort is also big, the expending of energy is also big,” he says.

We must in the next 25 years we must create a Siddh Bharat, he says.

PM Modi speaks of ‘trishakti’ of aspirations

PM Modi speaks of ‘trishakti’ of aspirations, renaissance and world’s expectations powering India in his I-Day address.

“This is tri-shakti- aspirations, rebirth of national consciousness and international perception,” Mr. Modi says.

“In the last few years, the country has also realised and shown the power of stable government and polity and how this leads to participation in development. We can’t, however, be in a self-congratulatory mood. We have to plan for the next 25 years which is very important for India,” he says.

India is mother of democracy; diversity is its strength: PM Modi

PM Modi, in his speech, says, “I have used all my understanding from being among you to do my best to empower all sections of society, to fulfil the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi to work for the last man in the queue.”

He says these eight years of toil have revealed a strength of the country that fills him with pride.

“India’s consciousness is that of an aspirational society. We are proud that in every section of society, aspirations are at their peaks. When such an aspirational society exists, governments too have to work on the knife’s edge to fulfill these aspirations,” he says.

We are proud that aspirations are present in every household in India; every citizen is excited about the progress of new India, he says.

‘Amrit Kaal’ providing golden opportunity to fulfil dreams and goals of this aspirational society, he adds.

“For the last three days, the entire country has marched with the tricolour. This has confounded many who don’t understand this is the experience of national consciousness.

The world looks to us to provide positive solutions to issues, with hope, he says.

Our diversity is our strength: PM Modi

PM Modi, in his speech, says the country marked Partition Horrors Day on August 14, with a heavy heart remembering all those who suffered for their love of the country and the courage they showed in starting anew in free India.

“Our journey of 75 years is marked with many ups and downs and in the midst of this, our countrymen have clocked great achievements, remained indefatigable.

Our nation has proved we have inherent strength coming from our diversity, common thread of patriotism makes India unshakeable, he says.

When we were in the last stages of the freedom struggle many apprehensions were expressed that India would destroy itself, but we were determined to prove naysayers wrong,” he says.

There were problems of food security, war, terrorism, and natural calamities but India marched forward against all odds, he says.

He says our diversity which was seen as a disadvantage is an ever-flowing strength.

PM pays tributes to freedom fighters like Tatya Tope, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan who fought against British rule

“We are grateful to Bapu, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar who sacrificed everything for duty.

We are also grateful to Mangal Pandey, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashafaqullah, and Ram Prasad Bismil who shook the foundations of foreign rule.

PM pays tributes to India’s women fighters, including Rani Lakshmi Bai and Begum Hazrat Mahal, says nation is beholden to them. We are grateful to Rani Lakshmi bai, Rani Gaindinlu and other women who demonstrated what Nari Shakti was about,” he says.

“We bow to those who fought for freedom and laid the foundations of our independent country- Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, JP, Lohia and Nanaji Deshmukh. We shouldn’t forget to honour our Adivasi brothers and sisters who toiled for freedom – Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Siddho- Kanu

PM Modi also pays tribute to Narayana Guru, Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore among others for awakening the nation’s consciousness. “Our freedom struggle took many forms, and a form was where – Sri Narayan Guru, Aurobindo, and others raised consciousness of society,” he adds.

PM Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day

PM Modi hoists tricolour at Red Fort on 76th Independence Day. After hoisting the flag, he begins his speech.

He greets people on country’s 76th Independence Day; says it’s a historic day.

“Not just in every corner of India but in every corner of the world, Indians and those who love India are flying the national tricolour with love, and respect,” he says. Today’s Independence Day is historic and a new resolve and strength to take steps forward, he adds.

“In the war for Independence, there was never a time when Indians did not struggle against slavery, and sacrifice their all,” he says.

Today we pay homage to all those who struggled for freedom and have forever left us in their debt

It is also a time to resolve anew to continue their work.

PM Modi wears white safa with tricolour stripes, long trail on 76th Independence Day

In line with the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wear a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail for his 76th Independence Day look.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebrations.

Wearing the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, Mr. Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

The safa trail also had similar tricolour stripes as the headgear Mr. Modi wore on the occasion.

PM Narendra Modi examines inter-services, police Guard of Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi examined the inter-services and police Guard of Honour as he arrived at the Red Fort on Monday to deliver his ninth consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the country’s 76th Independence Day.

Mr. Modi also greeted people on the occasion.

PM Modi greets people on 76th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the country’s 76th Independence Day.

“Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!” the prime minister said in a tweet.