Two arrested with 7 kg heroin, 5 pistols in Punjab

CHANDIGARH, July 17: Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested two persons with 7 kg heroin and five pistols.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act, it said.

“Major Blow To Drug Smuggling! Amritsar Rural Police apprehends 2 suspects, recovers 7 Kg Heroin, 5 pistols, 5 live cartridges & 5 magazines, disrupting trans-border drug smuggling networks!” Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

“Investigations reveal #Pakistan link. FIR registered under Arms Act & NDPS Act,” he said. (PTI)