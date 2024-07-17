EMPLOYMENT (17-07-2024)

REQUIRED
A young Dental Surgeon to assist in a Dental Clinic on Full time basis in Jammu.
Contact between
2 PM to 4 PM
7780919922, 9419197277
Sai International School
REQUIRED
Hiranagar, Distt. Kathua (J&K) 45 km from Pathankot (Session 2024_25) Required TGT SST, Sanskrit and computer teacher
Salary Negotiable + Free
accomodation+ breakfast + lunch. Principal Shiv Shah 9906175469
shivshah1973@gmail.com
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Telly Caller/Sales –
2F (Exp.)
2. Receptionist/ Computer operator – 1 F
(Excel expert).
19A/D Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
88035-35088
Driver Available
If anyone wants electronic rickshaw driver or auto driver on per day basis, Indian-continental chef
Contact: 9596313451, 8716091996
Staff Required
Sales Executives – 15 Nos
Area Wise : Jammu, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Mendhar, Surankote, Sunderbani, Samba, Kathua, Billawar, Udhampur
(Preference given to Automobile Experienced)
Freshers can also apply
GREAVES 3 WHEELERS
NEELKANTH AUTOTECH
NARWAL BYE PASS NH1A, NEAR TOYOTA SHOWROOM
CONTACT AT : 9797776765
Required
Required Male SHOP BOY for Grocery Store in Rehari. Starting Salary : 12000.
Contact :
7889775756
Wanted/Vacancy
Accountant with experience in tally and accounting for a industrial unit in Bari Brahmana full time
Contact:7006234184
Vacancy for TDS Accountant
Reputed CA Firm located at Bahu Plaza Jammu is hiring Part time accountants having experience of Filing TDS Returns in CA Firm. Quite Handsome Salary shall be paid depending on expertise.
Interested Candidates can
contact at 7006097778
SARVODHYA PUBLIC SCHOOL
SANTRA MORH POUNI CHAK JAMMU
Invites application for the following posts.
Sr No. Post Educational Qualification
1. PGT (Physics) M.Sc with B.Ed &
Full time five years of
experience
2. Computer Teacher B.CA/MCA with five years of experience
Contact between : 9.00 am to 1.00 pm
For more details contact :
7006124743, 9055067506
WANTED
A SALES PROFESSIONAL FOR FLUSH DOOR MANUFACTURING FIRM WITH EXPERIENCE.
FOR APPLYING PLEASE CONTACT :-
9541597807
Asa Consultant
Job Title : Office Boy Cum Driver
Location : (Chartered Accountant Firm Shop No. 26 A North Block, Bahu Plaza )
Job Type : Full – Time (Monday to Saturday) Sunday Off
Job Description :
We are looking for a reliable and hardworking Office Boy to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of the office, running errands, and assisting with various office tasks.
Contact No. 7889458958
Required
CAR DRIVER
3 to 5 year driving
experience
License is
mandatory
Contact No. 9419100041
JOB OFFER
ANM, GNM, D Pharma – Female, Male
Nursing Staff
CONTACT No. :
08068635150
Salesman / Salesgirl Required
A medical shop (veterinary and human) below Gummat, Jammu, is seeking a qualified salesman or salesgirl. Candidates should be able to perform surgical tasks, have basic computer knowledge, and possess driving skills.
Location: Below Gummat, Jammu
Contact: 9419124745, 9797747710
DRIVER REQUIRE
Required experienced Driver with valid license for Bolero and Innova vehicles
Contact :- 9086740664
REQUIRED
Required D/B pharmacy medical assistant for a pharmautical establishment within Jammu Municipal limits
Contact- 9086749664
REQUIRED
Required experienced Professional Accountant having complete knowledge of Accounts including GST, TDS, bank reconciliation, etc.
Bari Brahmana Sidco Industrial Complex Jammu
Interview Timing: 11.00 am – 4.00 pm
Contact No: 9596688332
Required
Required delivery associate for
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Experience & Fresher can apply
Salary – Handsome salary, Fuel extra, Pf/Esic extra, Bonus extra.Incentive extra.
Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass,Own Bike
Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.
Locations – 1.Narwal, 2.Toph Morh (near Best Price)
For more info ctc. No. 7051837275