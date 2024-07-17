EMPLOYMENT (17-07-2024)

REQUIRED

A young Dental Surgeon to assist in a Dental Clinic on Full time basis in Jammu.

Contact between

2 PM to 4 PM

7780919922, 9419197277

Sai International School

REQUIRED

Hiranagar, Distt. Kathua (J&K) 45 km from Pathankot (Session 2024_25) Required TGT SST, Sanskrit and computer teacher

Salary Negotiable + Free

accomodation+ breakfast + lunch. Principal Shiv Shah 9906175469

shivshah1973@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Telly Caller/Sales –

2F (Exp.)

2. Receptionist/ Computer operator – 1 F

(Excel expert).

19A/D Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

88035-35088

Driver Available

If anyone wants electronic rickshaw driver or auto driver on per day basis, Indian-continental chef

Contact: 9596313451, 8716091996

Staff Required

Sales Executives – 15 Nos

Area Wise : Jammu, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Mendhar, Surankote, Sunderbani, Samba, Kathua, Billawar, Udhampur

(Preference given to Automobile Experienced)

Freshers can also apply

GREAVES 3 WHEELERS

NEELKANTH AUTOTECH

NARWAL BYE PASS NH1A, NEAR TOYOTA SHOWROOM

CONTACT AT : 9797776765

Required

Required Male SHOP BOY for Grocery Store in Rehari. Starting Salary : 12000.

Contact :

7889775756

Wanted/Vacancy

Accountant with experience in tally and accounting for a industrial unit in Bari Brahmana full time

Contact:7006234184

Vacancy for TDS Accountant

Reputed CA Firm located at Bahu Plaza Jammu is hiring Part time accountants having experience of Filing TDS Returns in CA Firm. Quite Handsome Salary shall be paid depending on expertise.

Interested Candidates can

contact at 7006097778

SARVODHYA PUBLIC SCHOOL

SANTRA MORH POUNI CHAK JAMMU

Invites application for the following posts.

Sr No. Post Educational Qualification

1. PGT (Physics) M.Sc with B.Ed &

Full time five years of

experience

2. Computer Teacher B.CA/MCA with five years of experience

Contact between : 9.00 am to 1.00 pm

For more details contact :

7006124743, 9055067506

WANTED

A SALES PROFESSIONAL FOR FLUSH DOOR MANUFACTURING FIRM WITH EXPERIENCE.

FOR APPLYING PLEASE CONTACT :-

9541597807

Asa Consultant

Job Title : Office Boy Cum Driver

Location : (Chartered Accountant Firm Shop No. 26 A North Block, Bahu Plaza )

Job Type : Full – Time (Monday to Saturday) Sunday Off

Job Description :

We are looking for a reliable and hardworking Office Boy to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of the office, running errands, and assisting with various office tasks.

Contact No. 7889458958

Required

CAR DRIVER

3 to 5 year driving

experience

License is

mandatory

Contact No. 9419100041

JOB OFFER

ANM, GNM, D Pharma – Female, Male

Nursing Staff

CONTACT No. :

08068635150

Salesman / Salesgirl Required

A medical shop (veterinary and human) below Gummat, Jammu, is seeking a qualified salesman or salesgirl. Candidates should be able to perform surgical tasks, have basic computer knowledge, and possess driving skills.

Location: Below Gummat, Jammu

Contact: 9419124745, 9797747710

DRIVER REQUIRE

Required experienced Driver with valid license for Bolero and Innova vehicles

Contact :- 9086740664

REQUIRED

Required D/B pharmacy medical assistant for a pharmautical establishment within Jammu Municipal limits

Contact- 9086749664

REQUIRED

Required experienced Professional Accountant having complete knowledge of Accounts including GST, TDS, bank reconciliation, etc.

Bari Brahmana Sidco Industrial Complex Jammu

Interview Timing: 11.00 am – 4.00 pm

Contact No: 9596688332

Required

Required delivery associate for

Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Experience & Fresher can apply

Salary – Handsome salary, Fuel extra, Pf/Esic extra, Bonus extra.Incentive extra.

Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass,Own Bike

Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.

Locations – 1.Narwal, 2.Toph Morh (near Best Price)

For more info ctc. No. 7051837275