Former AHD Incharge Deputy Director’s Suspension Ends With Retirement, Case Pending

JAMMU, July 17: The suspension of Dr Bikramjit Singh, former Incharge Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu, who faced the Departmental action in September 2022 over accusations of attempting to bribe the then Secretary of the Agriculture Production Department with two lakh rupees, has automatically ceased upon his retirement on November 30, 2023.

An inquiry into the matter was conducted, and a report was submitted in May 2023. The final resolution of his suspension now depends on the outcome of the ongoing criminal case, FIR No. 97/2022, being investigated at Police Station Bemina, Srinagar.

See order copy click here….