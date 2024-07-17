Suzuki outlines tech strategy for next 10 yrs for various markets including India

NEW DELHI, July 17: Suzuki Motor Corporation on Wednesday said it will focus on aspects like light body structures and usage of small batteries to power its models including electric vehicles across various markets, including India.

Outlining the company’s technology strategy for the next ten years, the Japanese automaker stated that compact and light vehicles not only reduce CO2 emissions during use, but also reduce the resources and CO2 emissions in production, thus contributing to resource conservation and CO2 reduction.

The automaker, which has around 58 per cent stake in the country’s largest carmaker maruti Suzuki India, said it will further evolve the light-weight and safety body ‘HEARTECT’, and also work to minimise energy consumption through weight reduction technology.

For battery electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles, the company said it aims to provide its customers with the most energy-efficient electric vehicles based on the renewal energy ratio and usage conditions in each country and region.

“Suzuki will be developing electric vehicles that minimise energy consumption by combining components that embody… Small and efficient electric units, and a small and light battery,” it said.

For internal combustion engine cars, the company said in 2023 it developed a high-efficiency engine (the Z12E Engine) that pursues improved combustion.

“In the future, we will extend this high-efficiency engine worldwide and achieve to minimise energy consumption by carbon-neutral fuel and next-generation hybrids,” Suzuki Motor Corporation stated.

For software defined vehicles (SDV), Suzuki will be developing and providing customers with an affordable system that creates value for vehicles by embodying minimization of energy consumption.

“We will make it easier to use when updating its software, with the best mix of wired and wireless (OTA) updates,” the automaker stated.

The company will develop the SDV by sharing hardware to reduce component costs and reusing software to reduce development costs, it said.

Besides, moving ahead Suzuki will achieve minimal energy consumption with a circular economy which is to save the total use of resources by designing products that can be easily disassembled with recycling and reuse in mind, it stated. (PTI)