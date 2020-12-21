Two arrested for stealing Rs 10 lakh from bank branch: SSP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: Two youths were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 10 lakh cash from a bank branch here.

This was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shridhar Patil while interacting with media persons here today.

He added that Rs 9.40 lakh out of the stolen sum of money too was recovered at the disclosure of the arrested thieves.

SSP said the case was lodged on the complaint of the Branch Manager of J&K Bank here on December 16, stating that his branch had discovered a cash shortfall of Rs 10 lakh, comprising Rs 500 denomination notes packed in two bundles the previous day.

“On examining the CCTV footage of the branch, it was found that two persons wearing face masks visited the branch and kept on roaming there, pretending to file an account opening form”, the branch manager said in his complaint.

He added that at 4.40 pm when the concerned woman official at the cash counter left it briefly for reconciliation of cash, one of the accused managed to lift a few bundles of notes from the counter, taking advantage of the official’s absence, and left the branch premises hurriedly along with his accomplice, the SSP said.

A case was registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station and an investigation was launched into it, the SSP told reporters here.

During the course of the investigation, the SSP said, the forensic evidence was collected and CCTV footage was analysed which led to the detention of the two thieves identified as Sanjeev Kumar and Sahil Sharma, both residents of District Kathua, he added.

During sustained interrogation, both the accused confessed to their crime and cash worth Rs 9.40 lakh was recovered at their disclosure, the officer said.

While responding to queries, SSP Shridhar Patil informed that 3-tier security system has been put in place for counting of votes tomorrow. He added that Section 144 CrPC will be imposed in some counting centres.

“In rural areas the winning candidates can take out victory processions and for that all arrangements have been made”, SSP said, adding that there will be traffic diversions in some areas. “Mobile internet services will continue in district Jammu”, he added.