Lt Governor calls for creating ecosystem to promote self-employment

Industry Connect Meet-Himayat 2020

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called for creating an ecosystem to promote self-employment & continuous encouragement for the skilled youth. Through the Himayat Programme, we can reconstruct a better & more resilient workforce in J&K, which will also be able to bridge social inequality, he said.

The Lt Governor made these remarks during Industry Connect Meet-Himayat 2020 organized by Himayat Mission Management Unit, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Leena Johri, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, GOI; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Sheetal Nanda, Secretary to the Government, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Kapil Sharma, COO Himayat; Representatives of Corporate Planning, Research, Skilling, Consulting, Sales and Marketing, Brand Management and Biotech Healthcare were present on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering of representatives from over 60 organizations from private sector, the Lt Governor termed ‘Himayat Programme’ as a perfect example of great synergy between the Government, training partners, job providers and the people. “Himayat is an unprecedented initiative for those youngsters who have had to quit studies due to one reason or the other. It provides them a second chance to realize their dreams and earn a livelihood”, he said.

The Lt Governor observed that the Youth requires both conventional as well as evolving skills. The industry, demand and skill set requirements are changing at a faster pace. Since skill training can only be commensurate with levels of education, it is important to focus on the sectors, which are known to be employing a large workforce, he added.

For people under Himayat Programme, which covers youth between the age group of 15-35 years, in both Rural and Urban areas, technical as well as soft skill training which is basically a set of skills as defined by the World Economic Forum is a must, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said that in the coming days, we will have huge requirements of skilled workforce in Electricity, Gas, Water, Construction, Electronics, Wholesale and Retail Trade, E-commerce, Hotels, Transport, Information and Communication Technology, Finance and Insurance, Real Estate, IT enabled Services, Health and Social Services, Manufacturing, Horticulture, Education, Automobile and Packaged Food Industry.

The Lt Governor observed that according to a global research firm, job opportunities for skilled, but inexperienced, workforce have increased from 43% to 67% between 2015 and 2019. Last year, under Himayat programme of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, youth were given skill training in 77 trades. Ubaid Hussain, of Baramulla, is one youngster who was trained under Himayat and is working as a robot operator at present, he added.

He also gave example of Meenakshi Devi, from a remote area of district Doda, who had to drop out of school due to some domestic circumstances. Though she may have given up formal studies, she had not yet given up on her dreams. Himayat provided her with an opportunity to step out and get professionally trained in the hospitality sector. Today she is earning a living in Hyderabad, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also suggested for carrying out skill mismatch challenges in the villages and urban areas, to identify such youth who may be a perfect candidate for different dimensions of skill set and is keen to participate in innovative learning initiatives. This exercise may reshape the upcoming skilling and job market, he added.

He observed that suggestions have already been made to the Agricultural Universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras to adopt Panchayats for facilitating and setting up food processing units in private sector. That is another opportunity to provide redefined skill training in this sector, he added.

He stressed on the urgent need of reallocation of activities and production factors in skill education programmes in face of the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic. Since, pandemic is reconfiguring the society, job market and work culture, the industries and business leaders are looking for creative and innovative talents. With additional skill sets, Himayat programme can make the transition little smoother and easier for our youth, he maintained.

The Lt Governor also interacted with participating organizations and extended full support and assistance of the Government for making J&K a land of opportunities.