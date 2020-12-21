4 Corona casualties in J&K, one in Ladakh

SSP Civil Sectt, doc couple test +ve

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH, Dec 21: Four persons died of COVID-19 while 232 tested positive and 458 others were discharged in Jammu and Kashmir. One Corona casualty was reported in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

An 80-year-old man from Gharota Thathi in Bhalwal area and 83-year-old from Vijay Nagar, Talab Tillo in Jammu district died of COVID-19 today.

Two COVID deaths in Kashmir were reported from Ganderbal and Srinagar.

In the Union Territory of Ladakh, a 76-year-old male died in Zanskar in Kargil district.

A police officer in the rank of SSP posted in Civil Secretariat Security and a doctor couple from Rajpura tested positive for the virus in Jammu district.

In Jammu region, 129 persons tested positive for COVID-19 including 97 in Jammu district. Seven districts reported cases in single digit while Ramban and Kishtwar didn’t report any positive cases today.

Among 192 persons, who recovered from the virus, 120 belonged to Jammu district, 16 Reasi, 15 Udhampur, 12 each Rajouri and Kathua, eight each Doda and Ramban and one in Kishtwar district. No recoveries were reported from Samba and Poonch.

Jammu region now has 48694 Corona cases. Of them, 1746 are active positives while 46272 have recovered from the virus and there have been 676 Corona casualties.

The casualties include 344 in Jammu district followed by 60 Doda, 57 Udhampur, 54 Rajouri, 48 Kathua, 36 Samba, 22 Poonch, 21 each Kishtwar and Ramban and 13 in Reasi district.

In Kashmir, Srinagar district with 443 deaths topped the list followed by Baramulla 170, Budgam 106, Pulwama 88, Kupwara 88, Anantnag 82, Bandipora 58, Kulgam 53, Ganderbal 43 and Shopian 37.

In Kashmir, 103 people tested positive for the coronavirus taking the tally of positive cases in J&K 118,495.

Those who tested positive in Kashmir include 36 from Srinagar, 9 Baramulla, 10 Budgam, 15 Kupwara, 18 Pulwama, 4 Anantnag, 5 Ganderbal, 2 Kulgam and 04 from Shopian.

With fresh cases, the total number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 69,801 including 66,754 recoveries and 1,168 deaths.

The active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 3,625 including 1,879 from Kashmir division.

With 458 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 113,026, which is 95.38 percent of the total cases.