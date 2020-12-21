DDC polls to strengthen Kashmiriyat, Jamooriyat, Insaniyat: Shahnawaz

“People gave befitting reply to anti-nationals”

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 21: BJP’s National Spokesperson and party’s DDC Election In-charge for Kashmir Shahnawaz Hussain today said that people’s immense participation in DDC polls is going to strengthen Kashmiriyat, Jamooriyat and Insaniyat in J&K.

Addressing a press conference here after the culmination of DDC polls, Shahnawaz said that the participation of people in recent elections is the victory of democracy and that people have reposed their faith and trust in democracy.

“It is a collective and the moral victory of people by participating actively in the elections. It would further strengthen Kashmiriyat, Jamooriyat and Insaniyat,” he said.

Shahnawaz said that people have sent a strong message to anti-national elements who had some other intentions and are now frustrated by witnessing brisk polling during elections.

“The political parties will come and go but it is the democracy that will remain on the ground. It is a fact that despite pressures from various quarters, people came out in huge numbers and elected their representatives,” he said.

He impressed that the “Gupkar Gang,” along with their “agents” spread negative propaganda and tried to mislead people by showing green gardens to them, but that didn’t last long.”

He said that they created fear and panic among people. “They told people if they will vote during elections they will be targeted by bullets and grenades, but people have sent a clear message to the world as they believe in Indian democracy,” he said.

Shahnawaz said that on the ground, there was a lot of enthusiasm among people and they have sent a strong message to such elements. “It was for the first time people came out in bulk numbers as they were terrified during the past 7 decades,” he said.

He also said that people have rejected dynastic politics and have challenged it by strengthening grass-root democracy in the region. “People want change and see the development,” he added.

He took the opportunity to appreciate State Election Commission, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies, who he said, helped in conducting peaceful elections in the Union Territory.

“They played a crucial role during the elections and from South to North Kashmir as the security grid were active. The ill attempts of anti-national elements were defeated,” he said.

He reiterated that the party is committed to the development and people will see the dawn of development in upcoming years.