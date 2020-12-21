3 PDP leaders detained

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 21 : Ahead of counting for District Development Council (DDC) polls tomorrow, police today detained three senior People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, two of them close relatives of former Chief Minister and president of the party, Mehbooba Mufti, and her aide.

A large contingent of police today went to the Government accommodation of Sartaj Madni in Anantnag town and took along him and another PDP leader Peerzada Mansoor Hussain. They were taken to Police Station Bijbehara in district Anantnag where a police officer said that they are under preventive custody to prevent law and order situation.

Another senior PDP leader and aide of Mehbooba, Nayeem Akhtar was also tonight whisked away by police and taken to undisclosed location.

A senior Police officer said that they are under preventive custody as there was threat to law and order in parts of Kashmir on the occasion of counting.

Mehbooba took to the micro blogging site, twitter, informing that two PDP leaders including his uncle have been detained. She stated that there is no rule of law anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that ‘it is out and out Gunda Raj’.

“Total lawlessness as PDPs Sartaj Madni & Mansoor Hussain have been arbitrarily detained today on the eve of DDC election results. Every senior police officer here is clueless as it is ‘upar say order’. No rule of law in J&K anymore. It is out & out Gunda Raj,” Mehbooba tweeted.

In another tweet Mehbooba said tonight: “J&K admin is on an arrest spree today. PDPs Nayeem Akhtar too has been abducted by J&K Police and is being taken to MLA hostel. Looks like BJP is planning to manipulate DDC results tomorrow & don’t want any resistance. Democracy is being murdered in J&K.”