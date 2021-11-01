TVS launches “TVS Raider” motorcycle in Nepal

Hosur, Nov 1: TVS Motor Company today announced the launch of feature-rich offering in the 125cc segment TVS Raider for the aspirational young customers in Nepal.

The distinctly young and sporty motorcycle comes with first-in-class features such as an LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, LED head lamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage.

Mr. R Dilip, President, International Business, said “for our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in- class features and technology.

To further build on the excitement and aspiration of the new-age customers, we are launching the 125cc TVS Raider in Nepal, which has always been a key market for us”, a company release said. (UNI)