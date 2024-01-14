TUCC delegation calls on Chief Secretary, raises issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 13: In order to discuss all the genuine and pending issues of the employees, temporary, need base workers working in different departments a high-level delegation of Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC) called on Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo here today.

The delegation was headed by National Secretary and President TUCC (J&K) Syed Ghulam Rasool Geelani raised various issues including the regularization of all the categories of temporary and seasonal workers of different departments of J&K engaged after 1994 uptill 2015.

Restoration of Old Pension Scheme instead of New Pension Scheme, providing Minimum Wages to all the casual, seasonal, temporary need based, ITI trained, HDF and College local fund workers etc working under different departments of J&K, UT.

Considering the dedicated work of Govt. employees and to enable them decent and hassle free retired life, release of hard earned pending wages of all the temporary workers in all the department of J&K UT.

The central and UT administration should provide social security to all the category of workers working under various departments, utilization of services of seasonal workers of irrigation and Flood Control Department should be throughout the year and the cooling off period compensated as per laws.

For making the necessary amendments in the recruitment rules of all the wings of forest department Social Forestry and social welfare, I&FC , Jal Shakti, RDD&PR Departments to create promotion avenues in favour of newly Class IV(Re-designated employees of Social Forestry), Non-Gazetted and Gazetted cadres of employees.

Among others who were the part of delegation included Ab Ahad Bandroo, Er. Nazir Ahmed Molvi, Muzaffar Ahmad Ganai Mohammad Yousuf Wani, M Iqbal Gani, Ashiq Hussain, Shazadi Gill, Manzoor Ahmad, Rafiq Ahmad Malik, Nishant Raina, Manzoor Ahmad, Muzaffer Ahand lone and Fayaz Ahmad Naikoo.