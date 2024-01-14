LEAD Director meets J&K LG at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

*Discusses possibilities for industries’ expansion in UT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 13: The Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Economic Growth and Development Dialogue (LEAD) Director, Sunil Shah, held a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhi Nagar.

The meeting included the participation of key officials such as Principal Secretary Mandeep Bhandari, Secretary of J&K Industries Department Vikramjit Singh and MD of Industries Department JKTPO.

During the event, LEAD Director organized a special meeting between LG Manoj Sinha and officials from the Gujarat Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Following discussions, it was agreed that LEAD would organize a visit, comprising 10-15 industrialists from Gujarat, to J&K in the near future. The purpose of this visit is to explore opportunities for establishing new industries on a larger scale in J&K.

Ajay Patel, along with other prominent entrepreneurs, had personal meetings with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the event. The discussions involved notable figures from companies such as Astral Company, Zydus Hospital, Shalabh Hospital, Hocco Ice Cream, Shivalik Builders, Officials of CREDAI, Officials of GESIA, a delegation from the hotel industry, and representatives from the Meghmani Group. During this period, MoU was also signed with Welspun and Kiri Industry.

Sunil Shah actively participated in all these meetings alongside the Industries Department team from J&K. He informed that significant industrial delegations from Gujarat would soon visit J&K to explore the potential for expanding industries in the region. This collaborative effort aims to promote economic growth and development in Ladakh and J&K.