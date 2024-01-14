Lohri festival celebrated across Jammu region with religious fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 13: Lohri festival was celebrated across Jammu region with traditional fervour here today.

In this regard functions were organised by the various social, political as well as non-political organisations during which the people lit bonfire at different places and also exchanged Lohri greetings to each other to maintain the tradition.

During the functions, people danced to the tunes of traditional songs on the drum beats around the Holy Fire of Lohri and exchange wishes, people enjoyed the traditional mixture of popcorn, peanuts, rewri, gajak etc. on the occasion.

Children attired in traditional dresses were seen busy visiting from door to door in their localities to say Lohri greetings and were given pleasantries and gifts in exchange.

The entire Jammu city gave a festive look as there was huge rush on shops with people making purchasing of ground nuts, walnuts, rewri, fruits etc.

A special pooja was also performed by them on the occasion.

People hope that this festival brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to every person. The auspicious event of Lohri corresponds with the beginning of ‘Magh’ month, which initiates only a day after Lohri indicating the finish of cruel winter and extended the message of Universal Peace and Love to all.

They also wished the people for the pious occasion of Makar Sankranti on the occasion, on which the Sun God enters the Uttrayan.

Likewise the day long Lohri celebrations were held in other parts of the Jammu with people lighting bonfire at different chowks and lanes and extending Lohri greetings to people.

Lohri was also celebrated in a traditional way in Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Doda districts with people extending Lohri greetings to each other.