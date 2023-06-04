TSK felicitates Journalists for outstanding contributions

Establish narrative in journalism for nation’s interest: Panchjanya Editor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 4: There is a need to establish narrative in journalism in the interest of the nation.

This was stated by Hitesh Shankar, Editor Panchjanya while speaking as the main speaker during a function organized by Trikuta Samvad Kendra (TSK) in connection with birth anniversary of world’s first journalist, Maharishi Narad Ji at Press Club Jammu.

The programme was presided over by Regional Director Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), North Regional Campus, Jammu, Prof. Anil Somitra while Dr. Satyadev Gupta, President TSK was also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, special issue of monthly Jagran Patrika Trikuta Sankalp, based on 350th year of establishment of Hindavi Swarajya was also released by the dignitaries and the working journalists were felicitated.

Hitesh Shankar said: “Narad Ji’s journalism has sarcasm as well as meaningfulness.”

Referring to journalism before independence in India, Shankar said that it gave journalists like Babasaheb Ambedkar, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier, Dr. Satyadev Gupta, president TSK in his address said that Maharishi Narad always used to provide information so that upcoming developments would be known.

Presiding over the program, Prof. Anil Somitra said at present technology is being used in journalism.

He said that now such technology has come through with which journalism can be made more effective.

On this occasion, Avtar Krishna, Prant Sah Sarkaryah, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dr. Vivek Mahajan Sah Prant Prachar Parmukh and Suneel Sharma, member of provincial executive were also present.

Nidhi Sharma, associated with electronic media and member of Prant Prachar Toli conducted the proceedings.

The programme was inaugurated jointly by the chief guest and others by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

After felicitating the journalists, the programme ended with vote of thanks by Prant Media Samwad Pramukh Dr. Ganesh Malhotra and National Anthem recitation.

The journalists felicitated on this for their outstanding contribution in the field of journalism were senior journalist State Awardee Nishikant Khajuria, Special Correspondent Daily Excelsior; Avtar Bhatt Special Correspondent, Daily Excelsior; Bureau Chief ANI Jammu, State Awardee, Sumendra Kaul; Punjab Kesari TV Chief Jammu, Pawan Sharma; Senior Correspondent Dainik Jagran, Rohit Jandial; Bureau Chief Dainik Savera Jammu, Khushwinder Singh; Photojournalist S. Surjit Singh; State Times Photojournalist, Shilpa Thakur; Amar Ujala Photojournalist, Nikhil Mehta and Hindustan Samachar’s correspondent, Suman.