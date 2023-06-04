JU students visit Suchetgarh BOP, briefed by BSF

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, June 4: The Department of Strategic and Regional Studies, University of Jammu organised a field cum study visit for the PG students and scholars to the Border Post of Suchetgarh. The purpose of the visit was to get the first hand experience of border management by the security agencies especially Border Security Force, at international border (IB), Suchetgarh, Jammu.

After reaching at the border, faculty members, scholars and the PG students were welcomed by the Company Commander, Pradeep Sharma at Octroi Border Out-post (BOP).

The officer from BSF gave detailed description regarding the management of the border. BSF has been managing IB since its inception in 1965. BSF Commander mentioned that drone and tunnelling are the threats in managing border. He also gave brief accounts of few infiltration and smuggling bids from the Pakistani side. Pradeep Sharma provided the information regarding the counter-measures of infiltration bids. The students and scholars interacted with Jawans, locals and other people present there and also enquired about the deployment as well as other strategic aspects of managing IB. They will submit their detailed report of this visit to the Department.

The Faculty members, Scholars and PG students also witnessed the Beating Retreat ceremony at the outpost. These types of field and Study visits will help the Scholars and students to pursue their career in Defence and Strategic studies. Director, DSRS, Prof. Virender Koundal, faculty members of the department Dr. Mohd. Monir Alam, Dr. Ganesh Malhotra and Dr. Ranjan Sharma also accompanied the students in field-visit.