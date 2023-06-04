Each Morcha plays pivotal role in strengthening BJP: Ashok Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 4: As a part of party’s country-wide series of programmes on completion of PM Narendra Modi’s 9 years of ‘good governance’, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu District South, under the leadership of District president Rekha Mahajan, held mega “Sanyukt Morcha Sammelan” at Party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar here today.

BJP general secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, former Minister and Constituency Incharge Priya Sethi, District Prabhari Ayodhya Gupta, District general secretaries Akash Chopra and Pushpinder Singh shared their views during the programme.

Former MLC Vikram Randhawa, BJP vice president Aseem Gupta, Nitish Mahajan, Neha Mahajan, Shailja Gupta, Mandal presidents Lucky Puri, Bharat Bhushan, Vivek Patyal, District Morcha and Mandal Morcha teams were prominent among those present in the programme.

While addressing Sanyunkt Morcha Sammelan Koul said that each Morcha plays pivotal role in strengthening BJP. He discussed month-long public outreach programmes to ensure the massive celebration of nine years of the Modi Government under the slogan ‘Nau Saal -Bemisaal’. He asked the BJP workers to have direct liaison with the common masses of Jammu District South and highlight the effective, efficient and Modi-led government hallmarks in the shape of public-friendly schemes and educate the public on the benefits of golden schemes. He laid stress upon the Morcha presidents, including Prabharis and team members to make all possible efforts to make the public outreach events month long a big success.

Kavinder Gupta said that the campaign aims to reach out to Urban and Rural areas of Jammu South, promoting service, good governance and the welfare of the poor. Referring to the significance of upcoming events, he mentioned that on June 23, World Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will communicate with the people of the country. Furthermore, on June 25, following the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, a seminar on the 1975 Emergency will be organized.

Priya Sethi said that the BJP government has ushered in a positive transformation, bringing an end to the days of turmoil and paving the way for peace and prosperity in the region.

Senior leaders Ayodhya Kumar Gupta and District general secretary Akash Chopra also spoke on the occasion.