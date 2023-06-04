Modi Govt made education accessible, affordable for all: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 4: The Central Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the education system across the country and have made education accessible and affordable for people of all classes and backgrounds.

This was stated by Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader after inaugurating development work in a Government School at Bahu Fort area of Jammu. The local Corporator Sharda Kumari was also present on the occasion.

Notably, the local Corporator of Ward Number 47, Sharda Kumari has initiated the work of laying floor tiles in the School premises with an estimated cost of Rs 11 lakhs.

On the occasion, Kavinder Gupta along with Corporator Sharda Kumar also kick-started the construction work of a toilet in the same Government school. This toilet block is being constructed especially with a view to provide facilities to the differently-abled children.

Addressing the gathering, Kavinder Gupta said the development work of laying tiles in the School will go a long way in ensuring a safe and hygienic environment for the students to study and play. Furthermore, the construction of toilet block for differently abled children will ensure that everyone has access to basic sanitation facilities.

Kavinder laid stress on the importance of education in the progress and development of the nation. He highlighted that providing proper amenities in schools will not only improve the education standard but will also promote a sense of equality and inclusivity.

The former Deputy CM said that Modi Government has focused extensively on improving the quality of education and increasing access to education for all. He emphasized that the education system now provides equal opportunities to children from all sections of society. The Central Government has taken steps to ensure that education reaches the remotest corners of the country, he added.