Article 35A repeal liberated J&K women from shackles of 7 decade discrimination: Rana

9 years of Modi Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

BAGPAT (UP) June 4: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said repeal of Article 35A of the Constitution of India liberated Jammu and Kashmir women from the shackles of over seven decade discrimination and deprivation.

“The landmark and historic political developments of August 5, 2019 proved death knell for the hypocrisy of the self-styled champions of the so-called women empowerment and exposed their double standards with regard to giving equal rights to the daughters of Jammu and Kashmir”, Rana said while addressing the conference of social Media volunteers at Modi Nagar in Bagpat Parliamentary Constituency, as part of the BJP’s Jan Abhiyaan to mark illustrious nine years of Narendra Modi Government.

Kanta Kamad, Member Parliament Rajya Sabha and Dr Manju Shiwach, MLA Modi Nagar were present on the occasion..

He said, apart from emotionally and psychologically integrated Jammu and Kashmir with rest of the country besides ending the era of deprivation of marginalized segments like Valmikis, PoK refugees, Gorkhas, Gujjar Bakerwals, West Pak refugees and the other weaker sections, the abrogation of special status bade farewell to gender bias. How ironic it had been for over seven decades since independence for the daughters seizing to be the citizens of their aborigines after marrying non-state subjects. This provision was against the principle of equality, he added.

Rana said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A demonstrated the firm will of the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah to accomplish BJP’s mission of ‘One India and Nation First.’ The determination and resolve with which the central leadership went ahead with the agenda of transforming Jammu and Kashmir has unnerved the inimical elements across the borders and their lackeys back home. He said the Congress, which ruled the country and Jammu and Kashmir for better part since independence, showed callous insensitivity towards the people in general and women in particular.

Along with the prominent local Karykartas of the BJP Rana interacted with media persons, prominent citizens of the Bagpat Lok Sabha Constituency and paid floral tributes to valiant freedom fighters Ashfaq-ullah Khan and Ram Prasad Bismal at Vandna Chowk while on way to Bagpat.

The senior BJP leader highlighted some of the numerous achievements of the Modi Government during the past nine years, saying these have inspired the people, not only across the country but around the world as well. The comity of nations sees in India an upcoming superpower that can lead the nation states in resolving crisis and conflicts. For compatriots, the mere thought of India becoming Vishwa Guru under Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership is a sense of pride, Mr Rana added.

He touched every sector of economic development with statistical data and India’s enviable foreign policy during the past nine years and said this has made all the difference. The development and nation building remains top priority for the Yashaswi Pradhan Mantri”, Rana added.

Devender Rana also referred to India’s transformation into a digital economy, primarily led by UPI of the NCPI, which is one of the major achievements of the government. Today, India leads in terms of using digital translations, where even roadside vendors accept digital payments even for very small amounts. Under the Swachh Bharat mission, over 3 lakh villages have declared open defecation free, over 2.5 lakh villages have liquid waste management facilities, and almost 2 lakh have solid waste management arrangements.