AJKSCC holds function in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 4: The All JK UT Sikh Coordination Committee (AJKSCC) has today felicitated UPSC qualifiers in Jammu.

The function was organised by AJKSCC under the Chairmanship of Ajit Singh and with the support of Mahant Manjit Singh, chief of Shiromani Dera Nangali Sahib at Digiana Ashram, Jammu,

The successful UPSC candidates were felicitated in presence of G. Parsanna Ramaswami, Secretary Transport; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Satinder Singh DIG (retd); Harvinder Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; Rajinder Singh Tara, Charanjeet Singh SDM (retd) and Harjeet Singh tehsildar.

Namneet Singh, Anjeet Singh, Major Abhinandan Singh and Dawarka Gaadhi were among the qualifiers who were felicitated by Chairman, AJKSCC, Ajit Singh and Mahant Manjit Singh, Chief of Shiromani Dera Nangali Sahib during the function.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar cautioned general masses, particularly the youth about the menace of drugs and advised them to work unitedly for the complete eradication of menace of drugs from the society.

Mahant Manjit Singh said that youth should work hard with consistency to achieve their fixed goals by dreaming high and put their maximum effort into converting their dreams into reality by focusing on their studies.

Chairman, AJKSCC, Ajit Singh asked all of them to work for the betterment and upliftment of the society, particularly the youth, as they are the best role models for the coming young generations.