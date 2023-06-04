Tony seeks resignation of Rly Minister over Balasore accident

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 4: Taranjit Singh Tony, Chairman of AAP J&K for Administrative Engagement and Minority Affairs and DDC Suchetgarh, has called for the resignation of the Railway Minister following the tragic accident in Balasore.

He criticized the Government and Railways for their alleged negligence in improving rail safety measures over the past nine years, while also increasing train fares.

He specifically mentioned the absence of Kavach, an advanced train protection technology that could have prevented the Balasore tragedy by automatically applying brakes when a train is running too fast.

Expressing condolences for the lives lost, Tony demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and the prompt implementation of Kavach technology.

He believed that the Railway Minister should take responsibility for the safety lapses within the railway system and resign on moral grounds. Tony also urged the Government to provide adequate compensation to the families of the victims and offer government jobs to the deceased’s relatives within the Indian Railways.

Earlier, the AAP leader and Sarpanch, Akshay Kumar, along with other prominent individuals from Suchetgarh, initiated the blacktopping of a road leading to the cremation ground in Village Bajechak.

Tony highlighted the difficulties faced by locals during the rainy season due to the lack of a properly constructed road. He emphasized that the blacktopping of the road would greatly benefit residents and bring much-needed development to the area.

He encouraged the people of the region to support and strengthen the AAP Party for the overall progress of the state and the country. Several other individuals, including Numbardar Gurdeep Singh, Naresh Kumari Bokri, and Panch Bawa Ram, were also present during the event.