LG seek blessings of Jagadguru

*Several deputations call on Sinha

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance to Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswami Ji, 37th head of Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri at Srinagar.

Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswami Ji will be performing Pran Pratistha of Maa Sharda Murti at Maa Sharda Devi Temple at Teetwal, Kupwara, tomorrow (June 5).

Meanwhile, Civil Services qualifiers Waseem Ahmad Bhat and Manan Bhat called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, here today.

The Lt Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to them. He said that their achievement will inspire other youngsters from UT of J&K.

He called upon them to be committed and confident, as they will form the backbone of the public administration in future.

Meanwhile, N. Venkataraman, Additional Solicitor General (Supreme Court of India) also called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan today and discussed several issues.

Syed Basharat Bukhari, Former Minister J&K called on Lieutenant Governor at Raj Bhavan today.

He discussed several issues related to the public welfare and also submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to development projects.

Khalid Rathore, Youth Provincial President, Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party also called on the Lt Governor and discussed the issues related to youth engagement and sports activities in the valley.

The Lt Governor assured the former Minister and the Youth Provincial President of appropriate action on the genuine issues and matters apprised by them.