Sood, Jugal, other BJP leaders meet awardees

‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 4: Jammu & Kashmir BJP Seh-Prabhari Ashish Sood, along with MP Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Minister Sat Sharma, Vice President Yudhvir Sethi, and other leaders, undertook the “Sampark Se Samarthan” campaign.

During the campaign, they visited the residence of Param Veer Chakra awardee Captain Bana Singh, Padma Shri awardees Ashutosh Sharma, Dr Jitendra Udampuri, and SP Verma.

Ashish Sood expressed his appreciation for the hard work put in by these heroes in different fields and emphasized that society needs their guidance to progress.

He highlighted that the BJP has launched the Sampark Se Samarthan campaign with the objective of identifying and reaching out to individuals who have excelled in life through hard work and have become icons. He believed that contacting such people and motivating them to come forward and support the BJP would contribute to building a strong nation under a dedicated team of activists.

Jugal Kishore Sharma acknowledged that Jammu, the land of Dogras, has produced great personalities who serve as role models. He stated that their support to the BJP would encourage more people to join the party, which stands for the nation and safeguards national interests.

Sat Sharma described Sampark Se Samarthan as an initiative undertaken by party leaders to contact as many individuals as possible and appeal to them to contribute towards nation-building and securing a better future for the next generation.

Yudhvir Sethi emphasized the significance of the Sampark Se Samarthan campaign and stated that the party has been receiving an overwhelming response from all sections of society in every area of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. He conveyed the BJP’s whole-hearted respect for individuals who wish to serve the nation alongside the party.