Trust gives financial aid, demands Martyr Status for driver, conductor of Reasi bus attack

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: In an act of compassion and solidarity, Maharaja Gulab Singh Trust has come forward and extended financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh each to the families of the driver and the conductor who tragically lost their lives in the recent terror attack in Reasi.

In this regard, Ranvijay Singh, Trustee of the Trust, visited the grieving families on the direction of Chairman Trustee, Dr. Karan Singh and Trustees Vikramaditya Singh and Ajatshatru Singh.

During his visit, Ranvijay handed over the financial assistance to both the families and conveyed Trust’s heartfelt condolences and unwavering support to them during this challenging time.

In interaction with families of the driver and the conductor, Ranvijay commended the heroic actions of the driver and the conductor and appealed to the Government to grant Martyr Status to these individuals, recognizing their ultimate sacrifice and the crucial role they played in safeguarding the lives of pilgrims from Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

The tragic incident occurred while the bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra was attacked by terrorists and the bravery and presence of mind shown by the driver and the conductor saved many lives.

Ranvijay said that Maharaja Gulab Singh Trust, known for its philanthropic activities and commitment to social welfare, stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. He reiterated the commitment of Trust to support those affected by such unfortunate incidents and stressed on the importance of acknowledging sacrifices made by common citizens in extraordinary circumstances.

