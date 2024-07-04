Director SKPA holds interaction session with probationary DySPs

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 4: Additional Director General of Police, Garib Dass, who is also the Director of the SK Police Academy (SKPA) Udhampur, held a formal interaction with the 17th batch of probationary Deputy Superintendents of the Police (DySPs), who commenced their one-year basic training course on April 29, 2024.

At the outset of the session aimed to seek feedback from the trainees and address the issues related to their indoor and outdoor training, messing, dining, and accommodation, the Director SKPA, Garib Dass, commended the trainee officers for their discipline and dedication to the training program.

Several participants highlighted concerns, which were promptly addressed during the session.

In his concluding remarks, the Director SKPA emphasized the importance of active participation in training to enhance their skills and professionalism as police officers.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness, good health, and hygiene, offering health tips relevant to the current weather conditions and precautions to prevent snake bites.

Rajesh Bali, Deputy Director (Outdoor), Ramnesh Gupta, Deputy Director (Administration), Rakesh Sambyal, CPO, CLI, and other officers were also present.

They were instructed to have regular interactions with the probationary DySPs and focus on their capacity building, physical development, and professional growth, with a commitment to serving the country.