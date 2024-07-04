JKPCC treasurer meets Amethi MP Kishori Lal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Rajnish Sharma (Mian), vice president and treasurer, JKPCC along with Vinay Gupta vice president DCC Jammu Urban met Member of Parliament from Amethi constituency Kishori Lal Sharma and congratulated him on his emphatic victory.

JKPCC leader expressed hope that his long political tenure and his vast experiences will be handy in a long way to make Amethi a model constituency in the country. Mian said Sharma’s presence in Parliament will make a difference and also be beneficial for young Parliamentarians.

He also invited MP Amethi to visit Jammu and Kashmir to get blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi at Katra. He expressed hope that his visit will be a morale booster for cadre and rejuvinate workers ahead of Assembly elections.