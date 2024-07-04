Hargun Kour wins title of India’s Talent War Season 3

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Hargun Kour, daughter of S. Gagandeep Singh and Gagandeep Kour of Jodhamal Public School Jammu, won the title of India’s Talent War Season 3 in the junior category.

The information in this regard was shared by the CEO and Founder of Roop Production, Firoj Khan, here today.

The Roop Production House renowned in the modelling and fashion industry hosted the Grand Finale of India’s biggest TV reality show, India’s Talent War Season 3, in Jhansi.

The winners were awarded a trophy, certificate, free portfolio, and opportunities to participate in various TV shows, web series, and movies.

Additionally, Hargun Kour was awarded by the International Book of Records on December 23, 2023, for setting the record of 200 hula hoops in one minute.

She also won a silver medal in the Jammu Open Taekwondo Championship organized by the J&K Sports Taekwondo Association.

Moreover, she received the DGP’s special reward of 10,000 INR from the Central Police Fund along with a commendation certificate for her achievement in hula hooping.

Hargun’s accomplishments have made not only her school and family proud but also the entire nation.

The jury for the contest included, Vikesh Rajak (Dance India Dance & India’s Got Talent Fame), A.K Srivastav (Bollywood singer), Neha Shrivastava (TV Host, Celebrity Anchor, DJ & Model), Allan Bazil Monteiro (Modelling Choreographer) and Shristi Upadhiya (Miss Diva).