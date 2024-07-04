Mahajan elected Chairman, Vaid as secy gen of FoI Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Lalit Kumar Mahajan was elected as Chairman Federation of Industries Jammu in the meeting of Federation of Industries Jammu held today in the presence of SC Dutta, Ajit Lal Bawa Co-Chairmen & Viraaj Malhotra secretary general, Pardeep Vaid convenor and other members of FoIJ.

As per the constitution of Federation of Industries Jammu president, Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) Lalit Mahajan was elected as Chairman of Federation of Industries Jammu (FoIJ), T.S. Reen (President AoI), Jatinder Aul (President Association of Industries Digiana), S.C Dutta (President Birpur Association), Ajit Lal Bawa (President SSI Association Kathua), Raman Jolly ( SSI Association Samba) were elected as Co-Chairmen of FoIJ, Pardeep Vaid (General Secretary AoI, Gangyal) was elected as secretary general and Viraaj Malhotra (General secretary BBIA) as Convener of the Federation of Industries Jammu for the term 2024-25.

Lalit Mahajan while taking over the charge as Chairman FoIJ expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Chairman and applauded the contribution rendered by TS Reen for the benefit of the Industrial Sector and assured the Members that Federation will work for the benefits of the Industrial fraternity to provide hassle free fnvironment and for the speedy growth of Industrial Sector in our State.

Mahajan also assured the members present in the meeting that the pending issues related to Industrial Sector shall be resolved on priority basis by taking the matter with JKUT Administration which includes the GST Link Incentives to existing units under substantial expansion/change in the line of activity / additional line of manufacturing, turn over incentive, Marketing support with the grant of price/purchase preference and other related issues of Industrial Sector of J&K.