TRIFED to extend Rs 50 cr infrastructure, livelihood projects to J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 5: The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India has initiated efforts for extension of various schemes to Jammu and Kashmir with focus on tribal artisans, farmers, artists and other skilled workers providing them livelihood support. The proposals were submitted by J&K Tribal Affairs Department for various livelihood projects.

The extension of various tribal welfare schemes to Jammu and Kashmir was actively taken up by Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha with Govt of India recently. Tribal Affairs Department has accordingly submitted proposals for various schemes to ministries in the Central Government.

In a meeting between TRIFED and J&K Tribal Affairs Department a number of schemes were agreed upon and roadmap finalised. Managing Director, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) Pravir Krishna (Secretary, Govt of India) approved a number of projects and roadmap for infrastructure establishment, in the meeting held at TRIFED Headquarters, New Delhi. Secretary, Tribal Affairs Deptt J&K, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary presented various proposals in the meeting which was also attended by GM TRIFED Amit Bhatnagar and Sandeep Pahalwan DGM TRIFED. MD TRIFED agreed for various projects to the tune of Rs 50 cr for J&K.

Managing Director TRIFED agreed approval for assistance to and empanelment of 1000 tribal artisans, producers and farmers from Jammu and Kashmir to provide them business opportunities at all outlets across the country. He also announced establishment of Tribal Haat at Jammu and Srinagar, opening of J&K Tribal outlet at New Delhi and display of J&K tribal products at more than 130 outlet of federation in various cities which will offer attractive returns.

Discussion was also held on finalisation of formal MoU between Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Affairs Department and TRIFED, Govt of India for implementation of Prime Minister’s Van Dhan Scheme in J&K which will involve formulation of tribal SHGs of 20 members each and Rs 15 Lakh will be provided to a cluster of 15 SHGs for mobilisation of resources.

TRIFED also offered to provide J&K Tribal artisans SHGs grants of Rs 5 Lakh each for warehouse and Rs 3.25 Lakh for production units. This grant can be availed by tribal SHGs. TRIFED approved 100 Van Dhan Kendra clusters for J&K with funding of Rs 15 cr for next one year.

Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary proposed establishment of two TRIFOOD Parks, on each at Jammu and Srinagar. The Managing Director TRIFED agreed to the proposal and deputed technical staff for Project Management Unit in the tribal affairs department to formulate DPRs for approval by Govt of India and formulate other proposals under different schemes. The TRIFOOD Parks will involve an investment of Rs 20 cr and serve as a centre of excellence for value addition and marketing of various products from tribal artisans, weavers, livestock farmers and others.