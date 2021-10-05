Shuhul Automobiles unveils new XUV 700

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: Shuhul Automobiles Private Limited unveiled new XUV 700 today.

The XUV 700 was unveiled by chief guest Vinay Sharma SSP ANTF and guest of honour Ghulam Mohammad Guroo, Chairman Shuhul Group of Companies in presence of Amandeep Bains and Vinod Wadhwa from Mahindra and Mahindra, Mushtaq Guroo, MD Shuhul Group, Bilal Guroo and Owais Guroo Directors Shuhul Group, Mian Adil Aslam CEO Shuhul Group, Gurtaj Singh GM, Sahil Bakshi SM and Rakesh Sharma ASM along with members of civil society and valued customers.

While speaking, Owais Guroo said, “Mahindra and Mahindra Limited today announced the complete variant lineup and date of booking commencement for the most awaited SUV of the year-the XUV 700. While launch prices for some of the variants were announced at the time of the product debut, the complete variant lineup announced today aims at straddling a wide spectrum of buyers starting at Rs 11.99 lakh for the MX series (MT, petrol, 5 seater) and Rs 12.99 lakh for the AV series (MT, petrol, 5 seater) (Ex-showroom all India). All prices will be applicable for the first 25000 bookings. Officials bookings will open on October 7, 2021”.

AX7 will be available with an optional luxury pack and will include features like immersive 3 sound by Sony, electrically deployed Smart Door Handles, 360 degree surrounding view, blind view monitoring, electronic park brake and wireless charging.

Mahindra will also offer XUV700 under leasing in association with Mahindra Finance and Orix to its retail and corporate customers. Customers can benefit from hassle-free ownership experience that includes repair, maintenance, resale value and insurance.

Additionally, the XUV 700 will be available under Mahindra Subscription at zero down payment and road tax. Customers can enjoy flexibility to change the tenure of ownership and upgrade to a higher variant every year.

The Mahindra Group has a clear on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to rise.