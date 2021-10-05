EPFO organizes awareness program

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: An awareness programme was conducted by Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) Jammu in collaboration with Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in the premises of Trikuta Yatri Niwas, Amphalla, here today.

The awareness programme was conducted on the request of Harbans Choudhary (working president of BMS) and Neelam Sharma (general secretary) to PF Commissioner Rizwan Uddin, considering demand of representatives of BMS in various establishments in Jammu Division.

Accordingly, a team of officials comprising Sanjeev Kumar (AO) and Pramod Kumar (AO) was deputed by the PF Commissioner to educate members about ‘Know your UAN’ and activation of UAN, recovery/resetting of password, updation of KYC, basic and other member details, making corrections, filing online claims, e-nomination, online grievance redressal, Employees’ Deposit Insurance Scheme 1976, Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 and various types of advances available to employees under PF Scheme 1952.

During the programme, workers were told that they can ask queries related to EPFO Jammu by sending message on Whatsapp Number 6006567049.